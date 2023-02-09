Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of -373.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

