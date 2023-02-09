Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $235,668.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $235,668.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,969 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,890. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMI opened at $320.14 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.67 and a twelve month high of $353.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

