Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Veritex by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth $231,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at $2,021,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $64,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.