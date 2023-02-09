Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,200 Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Group LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 4,395,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,660,000 after buying an additional 1,047,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 251,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 512,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.