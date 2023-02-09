Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,200 Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Group LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 4,395,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,660,000 after buying an additional 1,047,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 251,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 512,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.
Revolution Medicines Stock Performance
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.
Revolution Medicines Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
Read More
