Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Adicet Bio worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter.

ACET opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACET shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

