Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Titan International worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,863,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after buying an additional 163,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,792 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Titan International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 97,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TWI opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $530.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.30 million. Titan International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $1,299,953.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 908,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,953.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 908,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $3,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,146,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

