Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $542,000 Holdings in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Agiliti by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agiliti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. Analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Agiliti

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

See Also

