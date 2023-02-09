Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $553,000 Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,487 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 724.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $65,331.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

