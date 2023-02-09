Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Comerica Bank increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 22,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,749.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at $552,566.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COUP opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.16. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

