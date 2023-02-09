Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after buying an additional 140,242 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in OneMain by 133.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.73. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 50.13%.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.