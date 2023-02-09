Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.70

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 116132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $733.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.
Read More
