Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 45,249 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $1,353,850.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,931,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,416,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,094.40.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,834 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $1,794,422.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 78,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $2,325,277.80.

On Monday, January 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,034,750.08.

On Thursday, January 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,854,923.84.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,318,881.28.

On Friday, January 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,500,041.46.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,074,665.60.

On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $899,605.85.

On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,729,257.27.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several research firms have recently commented on VIR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

