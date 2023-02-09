Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($254.84) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of VOW3 opened at €129.30 ($139.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a twelve month high of €195.14 ($209.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of €127.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €134.58.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

