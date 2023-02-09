Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €150.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Volkswagen Trading Down 1.5 %

ETR VOW3 opened at €129.30 ($139.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €127.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €134.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion and a PE ratio of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 12 month high of €195.14 ($209.83).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

