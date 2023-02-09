Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €129.30 ($139.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion and a PE ratio of 3.87. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 52 week high of €195.14 ($209.83). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €127.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.