W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.05%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.