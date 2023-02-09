W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.05%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

