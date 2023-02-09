Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €181.00 ($194.62) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €145.20 ($156.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a twelve month high of €187.10 ($201.18). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €127.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €128.36.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

