Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €94.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($101.08) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Puma Price Performance

ETR PUM opened at €63.36 ($68.13) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. Puma has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($44.42) and a 12-month high of €109.25 ($117.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.40.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

