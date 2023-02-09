Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,202 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Washington Federal worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Washington Federal by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Washington Federal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Washington Federal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

WAFD opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $196.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAFD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th.

Insider Activity at Washington Federal

In related news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

