WealthShield Partners LLC Has $863,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

