Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS):

2/8/2023 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $118.00.

1/20/2023 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $123.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $119.00 to $111.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

12/15/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,705,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after purchasing an additional 116,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

