Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.86.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.8 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

