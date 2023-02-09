William M. Sullivan Sells 18,153 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $482,325.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,856,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 3.0 %

PRVA stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $3,056,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRVA. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

