William R. Devlin Sells 4,549 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,896.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EXP opened at $146.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $152.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

