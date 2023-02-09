Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.25.
Several research firms have commented on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Woodward Stock Performance
WWD stock opened at $103.79 on Thursday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Woodward Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woodward (WWD)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.