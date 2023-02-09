Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.25.

Several research firms have commented on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $103.79 on Thursday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

