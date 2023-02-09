XML Financial LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,930.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

