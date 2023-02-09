YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in YETI were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 3,654.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 71.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 165.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $69.90.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

