YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 516 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 67,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 89,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,795.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 32,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

