Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,420 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 30.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $47,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Price Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.