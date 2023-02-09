Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $477,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,715.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $162,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,715.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,885 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Stephens reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

