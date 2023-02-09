Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

