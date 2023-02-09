Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,010 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Grid by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in National Grid by 19.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 692,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,779,000 after purchasing an additional 113,707 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About National Grid

Several research analysts have commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.26) to GBX 1,070 ($12.86) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.