Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,670 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

SMART Global Stock Down 1.7 %

SGH stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $885.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,090 shares of company stock valued at $206,121. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGH. Barclays boosted their price target on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

