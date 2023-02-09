Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,675 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

