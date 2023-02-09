Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 415,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,327,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Worthington Industries

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Worthington Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.27. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.