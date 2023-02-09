Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 4,101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 4,433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRG opened at $23.35 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

