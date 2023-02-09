Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,805,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,406,000 after acquiring an additional 922,429 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,489 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.17) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.58) to GBX 195 ($2.34) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

