Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in uniQure by 108.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in uniQure in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in uniQure in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.09. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $157,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,941 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $65,349.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,954 shares of company stock valued at $737,780. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QURE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

