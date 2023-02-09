Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 554.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,285,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $141.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $189.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 36.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.69.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

