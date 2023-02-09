Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after buying an additional 185,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hawaiian by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after buying an additional 259,426 shares during the period. Towle & Co boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 18.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,484,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 234,790 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.10%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,340 shares of company stock valued at $269,783 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

