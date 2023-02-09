Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $547,000 Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

JBSS stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $94.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,588. 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.