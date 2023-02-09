Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAFC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $720.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.