Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ferrari by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,364 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $117,075,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 1,151.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,532,000 after purchasing an additional 278,483 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Ferrari by 39.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 697,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after purchasing an additional 197,459 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.06.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $266.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.98. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $270.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

