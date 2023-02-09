Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $611,000 Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wabash National by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Down 2.8 %

WNC opened at $28.09 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNC. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

