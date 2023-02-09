Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,401,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Mercury General by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $56.21.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

