Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in ENI by 24.2% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at $35,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in ENI by 19.8% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in ENI by 109.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in ENI by 7.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on E shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

E opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

