Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $634,000 Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 248.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE GBX opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.80 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.86%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

