Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $642,000 Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Gogo by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Stock Performance

Gogo stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gogo Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.