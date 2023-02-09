Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $647,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE:WPC opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 169.05%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

